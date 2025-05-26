SLIDE SHOW: American Legion honors veterans with Memorial Day service

The American flag sits at half-staff during Memorial Day services at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
American Legion Post 23 Commander Malcolm Cherry (right) greets visitors attending Memorial Day services at the Legion in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Dan Cherry speaks to the crowd during Memorial Day services at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
A crowd of veterans, family members and elected officials listen to U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Curtis Adams speak during Memorial Day services at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott shakes hands with members of the Bowling Green Police Department honor guard before Memorial Day services begin at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
American Legion Post 23 Commander Malcolm Cherry salutes the flag as the Star Spangled Banner is sung by Sophie Elkins during Memorial Day services at the Legion in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Curtis Adams speaks to a crowd of veterans, family members and elected officials during Memorial Day services at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
A Bible and a rose sit on a table honoring fallen servicemen and women during Memorial Day services at the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green on Monday, May 26. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News)
About Jack Dobbs
Jack covers city government for the Daily News. Originally from Simpson County, he attended Western Kentucky University and graduated in 2022 with a degree in journalism.