Snelsire pitches Hot Rods to 5-0 home win Published 7:38 pm Sunday, May 25, 2025

Hayden Snelsire pitched six scoreless innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ weather shortened 5-0 win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (24-21) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning against Drive starter Juan Valera. Adrian Santana roped a ground-rule double and came around to score on an Emilien Pitre single, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods extended their lead against Greenville (20-25) in the bottom of the fourth while still facing Valera. Raudelis Martinez reached on a fielding error and Santana singled, and a balk by Valera moved runners to second and third. Aidan Smith grounded out, scoring Martinez from third and Pitre singled, scoring Santana, pushing the lead, 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bowling Green plated two more runs against Greenville reliever Matt McShane. Santana singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Smith cranked a double to left, scoring Santana from second. Smith stole second and crossed home on a sacrifice fly by Pitre, making it a 5-0 Hot Rods lead.

Rain forced the tarp on the field, shortening the game in the bottom of the eighth and finalizing the game, 5-0.

Snelsire (2-0) earned the victory after spinning six scoreless innings, allowing two hits, one walk and striking out two batters. Valera (1-2) received the loss after tossing 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four hits, two runs, walking one and fanning five.

Bowling Green has the day off Monday before traveling to Greensboro to face the Grasshoppers in a six-game series starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT.