Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

The following people were indicted May 14 by a Warren County grand jury:

Joel Alexander Guardado Barahona, 24, c/o Barren County Detention Center, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $7,500 cash bond.

Jeison Jafegh Barahona, 20, c/o Barren County Detention Center, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $7,500 cash bond.

Wilbeth Fernando Davila AKA Wilbeth Davila Fernando, 21, c/o Barren County Detention Center, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $7,500 cash bond.

Ladakh Aldama Betancourt, 29, Houston, Texas, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.

Robert Allen Cline, 36, 3269 Richardsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Jared Lee Grainger, 27, 108 Countryside Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.

Carl Eugene Gray, 51, 674 Reef Road, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.

Dwight Anthony Gregory, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

George Joseph Hatfield, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence; $10,000 cash bond.

Austin Thomas Hunt, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, criminal attempt to commit first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault; $15,000 cash bond.

Johnny Dwayne Killingsworth, 51, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Manuel Lopez, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license; $10,000 cash bond.

Jonathan Keith McGrew, 27, 1801 Morgantown Road or 418 Gary Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, second offense), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), theft of identity, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, all-terrain vehicle violation; transfer bond.

Jeffrey Deforest Miller, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal attempt to disarm a peace officer, failure to wear seatbelt; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Premiere Ari Anthony Moore, 20, c/o Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Marietta, Georgia, first-degree bail jumping; combine bond with other indictment.

Sheldon John Oliver, 69, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence by complicity; $2,500 cash bond.

Robin Chambers AKA Robin Oliver, 71, 120 Halle Hill Drive, Roundhill, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence; $5,000 cash bond.

Gene Allen Parrish, 35, c/o Adair County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.

Jerron Douglas Patterson, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.

Daunte D. Simmons, 43, Nashville, flagrant nonsupport; $63,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.