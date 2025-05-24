Three Bowling Green residents to compete in Miss Kentucky Teen competition Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Addison Day, Kendall Stamps and Madison Taylor, all of Bowling Green, will compete in the 2025 Miss Kentucky Teen Competition June 10-13 at SKyPAC.

Day currently holds the title of Miss Green River’s Teen.

She is the daughter of Mark and Syntonia Day and is a student at Bowling Green High School and a member of the cheerleading team at BGHS.

For the talent portion of the competition, Addison will be performing a jump rope routine.

Day’s community service initiative is Threads of Hope. The goal of Threads of Hope is to make sure students have the basic necessities to help them be successful at school.

Stamps currently holds the title of Miss Heart of the Commonwealth’s Teen.

She is the daughter of Meg (Rusty) Thomason and Mark Stamps. She is a recent graduate of Bowling Green High School and will attend Western Kentucky University in the fall of 2025.

For the talent portion of the competition, Kendall has prepared a vocal performance of “Never Enough”.

Her service initiative is Courage through Cheer, a cause to mentor and guide young girls to be their confident authentic self.

Taylor currently holds the title of Miss South Central Kentucky’s Teen.

She is the daughter of Dana and Melissa Taylor and is currently a rising senior at Bowling Green High School.

For the talent portion of the competition, she will do a vocal performance of the song “The Impossible Dream”.

She advocates for her service initiative, S.O.S., Stomp Out Stereotyping.