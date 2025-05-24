2025 WKU Distinguished Educator Awards announced Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Educators across Western Kentucky University’s service area have been honored as recipients of the 5th annual Distinguished Educator Awards.

They are Kyle McGraw, Principal, Bowling Green High School; Ecil Miller, Innovation, Glasgow Middle School; MacKenzie Minton, Adair County High School; Marcia Sharp, Elementary, Campbellsville Elementary; Melissa Embr, Middle, Daviess County Middle School; Sarah Dakin, Special Education, Central Hardin High School; Jennifer Coldiron, Literacy, Hopkins Elementary School (Somerset); Heather Baker-Rigney, PE/Health, Somerset High School; Trisha Hall, Visual and Performing Arts, Green County Primary School; Danielle Meade, Belonging, Daviess County Middle School; and Sara Appleby, Teacher Mentor, Daviess County Middle School.

School districts across the region nominate standout educators each spring. Superintendents submit district-level nominations, which are then evaluated by a selection committee composed of faculty from WKU’s School of Teacher Education.

All nominees received certificates. Finalists received recognition through WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences website and social media platforms.

Category winners received a cash award, commemorative plaque and a place of honor on a perpetual plaque displayed in the Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inside the Gary Ransdell Hall on WKU’s Bowling Green campus.