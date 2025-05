Britt named to dean’s list at University of Evansville Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Lucy Britt of Scottsville was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at the University of Evansville.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn at GPA of 3.5 or above.