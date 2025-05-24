Several area students named to Belmont dean’s list Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Several area students were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2025 semester.

They are Joshua Bracken, Emerson Carrigan, Lila Chelf, Westray Daugherty, Elizabeth Genter, Abigail Orr and Krisha Patel, all of Bowling Green; Zoie Roberts, Eliza Cook and Mary Jackson, all of Franklin; Brendan Wilson and Briana Crowder, both of Glasgow; and Samuel Lock of Alvaton.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.