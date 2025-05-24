Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Joseph and Zoe Eblen to TL Rental LLC, land on Westen Avenue, $250,000.

Keri and Robert Weichers to Amelia Hawks, land near W.G. Talley Road, $345,000.

Alexandra Morrow and Anna Morrow to Kevin and Lora Morrow, land near Polkville Road, $478,875.

Kevin and Lora Morrow to Kevin and Lora Morrow, land near Polkville Road, no tax.

TNG Development LLC to Hilltop Tiger Cowboys LLC, land near North Mill Village subdivision $225,000.

Southside Capital LLC to Tom Miklica, Unit 1007, Stanley Darr subdivision and Altie Thompson Estate subdivision. $199,900.

Barry Buford, Melanie and James Johnson, William Unseld, Kevin Unseld, Bethany Unseld, Kendra Unseld, Justice Unseld, Jaden Unseld, Vetta Bonner, Janelle Stark, Shaunica Stark. Damian and Sherry Thompson, Shanee Thompson and Joseph Bell Jr., Meryl Stanley and Paul and Jerri Stanley to Rodriques Buford, Lot 10, Mitchell Court subdivision, $40,000.

Harold and D’Esta Cook Booth to Harold and D’Esta Booth, land near Barren River Road, no tax.

Rushing Properties LLC to Rushing Builders LLC, Lot 56, South Haven subdivision, $70,000.

Ryan and Taylor Hunt to Joseph and Abigail Lyon, Lot 59, Heritage Meadow subdivision, $365,000.

David and Christina Houchens to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Jones Avenue. $100,000.

Stephen Wilkins to MNM LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $270,000.

Allie and Devon Hilderbrandt to Michael Bunch and Donnie and Gail Bunch, Lot 169, Carter Crossings Unit Two. $330,000.

Steven and Bonnie Hansen to Ram and Sui Khin, Lot 40, Stagner Farms, $329,900.

David Faukenberg and Brian Hunley to Thomas and Madeline Rivera-Crouch, Lot 26, Dogwood Village subdivision, $26,750.

Six Arrows Construction LLC and Living River Homes & Company LLC to Taylor and Ryan Hunt, Lot 3, James and Kathleen Goad subdivision, $645,000.

Heather and Justin Upchurch to Kelsey and Hunter Jackson, Lot 113, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $210,500.

Joseph and Abigail Lyon to John and Miriam Rooke, Lot 1, Cedarmoor Estates subdivision, $259,900.

Scott and Marci Kemp to Jaylee and Tyler Kirby, Lot 35, Saddlebrook subdivision, $250,000.

DKBZ LLC to Adam and Tiffany Thompson, Unit 110, Destiny Office Place Office Condominiums, $240,000.

Jeff and Miranda Naftel to Teresa and Howard Sutton, Lot 3, Holt subdivision, $330,000.

Peggy Aune to Peggy Aune, Shawna Turner and Garrett Aune, Lot 2, Plano North subdivision, no tax.

Gregory Willis and Forrest Halford to Kurbster LLC, land near High Street, $80,000.

Tailgate Properties LLC to Mevad LLC, Lot 230, Carter Crossings subdivision, $352,000.

Cobblestone Capital LLC to ZEW Properties LLC, tracts 1 and 2, plat book 40, page 29, no tax.

JS Property Holdings LLC to Aubrey Anderson, Lot 1-2, Thelma Jean Smith subdivision, $37,900.

Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to GLE Holdings LLC, land on Media Drive, $95,000.

Reed Hammonds to Jennifer Resendez and Paula Watkins, Lot 88, Jennings Mill subdivision, $173,000.

Rushing Builders Inc. to Kenneth Gaylord Jr. and Francis Gaylord, Lot 175, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $322,900.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Harjinder Kaur, Lot 51 South Park Commons subdivision, $370,000.

Bill Miller LLC to Taren Buskirk, Lot 3, plat book 46, page 156, $259,900.

Marilyn and Jeffrey Percell to CMB Real Estate LLC, Lot 13, Parker Bennett School Urban Renewal Project, $80,000.

Billie Holland to Taylor and Roger Choate II, Lot 3-1, Marie Shelton subdivision, $51,500.

Barry and Jody Basham to Joe and Stacil Simpson, Lot 50, Brokeland addition, $110,000.

Nicole Nielosen and Gary Nielsen to Ramiz Civc and Emanuela Civic, Lot 26, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $530,000.

Inter-Modal Tranpsortation Authority Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $38,100.

Barry and Jamie Moore; Jody Basham; and Anna Basham to Joe and Staci Simpson, Lot 50, Brokeland addition, $110,000.

Nicole and Gary Nielsen to Ramiz Civic and Emanuela Civic, Lot 28, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $530,000.

3D Builders Inc. to Gabrielle Niemeier, Lot 62, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, $259,175.

Teresa and Michael Wiethorn to Eric Wallace, Lot 121, The Summit subdivision, $975,000.

Veterans West Industrial LLC to BG Ready Space LLC, Lot 1-2 VMP Holdings property subdivision, $700,000.

Estate of James Harold White to Spirit Ridge Properties LLC, Lot 61, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $205,975.

Hunter and Hayley Mathis to Brette and Shaquille McKissic, Lot 20, Brookeland addition, $213,000.

Alec Paugh and Autumn Smith to Scott McMickle and Caleb McMickle, Lots 309 and 31, Sumpter addition, $295,000.

Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to Vanguard Group LLC, Lot 42-5, Vinings subdivision, $52,000.

Nicholas and Christa Jewll to Brendan and Shania Jones, Lot 60, Heritage Meadow subdivision, $305,000.

Sally Burd to Steve and Rebekah Ausbrooks, land on Chapman Ford Road $247,000.

Melissa Snyder to MJ Properties of BG LLC, land on Riverwood Drive, no tax.

Franklin and Amy Wood to JBL Ventures LLC, Lot 90, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $264,825.

Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to William Bingham, Lot 3, Potter minor subdivision, $185,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janet Sterett Trust, Lot 33, Stagner Farms subdivision, $305,000.

Collier Curd to William Price, land on Magnolia Avenue, $252,500.

Larry and Diana Caillouet Charitable Remainder Unitrust to WS Property Rentals LLC, Lot 7, North Mill Village subdivision, $254,100.

Cinglamvung Minuamsa to Thuphangah Homes LLC, Lot 139, Carter Crossings, Unit 2, $75,000.

Bertel & Sons LLC to Weston and Rachael James, Lot 263, Greystone subdivision, $265,000.

Zachary and Amanda Whitmer to Melissa Snyder, Lot 120, Winfield Acres subdivision. $315,000.

Keystone Trio LLC to Jaber Properties LLC, Lots 17 and 18, Keystone Commons subdivision, $3,100,000.

Nobuhiko Hattori and Kyla Min Kim to Maxwell Daley, Lot 39, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $435,000.

Virginia Pechauer to Kelly Sargent, Lot 17, September Lakes subdivision, $613,000.

Wish Me a Rainbow – 803 Hillcrest LLC to Kaylee Fields, land near Spring Alley, $130,000.

Wayne Jaggers to Allison and Daniel Dressler, Lot 24, Covington Station subdivision, $448,000.

Nicholas and Nena Cook to Cannon Multi-Family Properties LLC, 16 lots in Oxford Center subdivision, $2,200,000.

Judy Mitchell to Ralph Gonzalez, Lot 137, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $410,000.

Timmy and Susan Shackelford to Tiashia Lafaye Greer and Carleta Joetta Partee, Lot 12, Elkins subdivision, $210,000.