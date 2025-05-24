Hilltoppers trounce Owls 10-2 to reach CUSA Championship final Published 6:15 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

Western Kentucky rolled to a 10-2 win against Kennesaw State in the Conference USA Championship Semifinals on Saturday morning at Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Kyle Hvidsten blasted two home runs, Ryan Wideman hit a pivotal three-run shot and Ethan Lizama delivered the knockout blow with a solo homer as the No. 2 seed Hilltoppers rolled past the third-seeded Owls to secure their first CUSA Championship game appearance since joining the league in 2015.

WKU improves to 3-0 in postseason play and 45-12 overall. The 45 wins mark the second-most wins in a season in program history, trailing the 47-win 1980 squad.

This marks the first conference title game appearance since WKU won the Sun Belt Tournament in 2008. The Hilltoppers are 3-2 in conference championship games. This is the first 3-0 postseason start for WKU since 2004 when the Hilltoppers won the Sun Belt Tournament for the first time in program history.

Hvidsten got the Tops on the board early with a solo home run in the first inning.

Kennesaw State answered with a solo shot of its own to tie the game at 1-1 in the third.

The Owls took a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth.

Carlos Vasquez gave WKU the lead with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

A three-run homer from Wideman extended the advantage to 6-2 and broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth.

Three more runs scored for the Tops in the seventh. Joe Siervo singled in a run before Hvidsten homered for the second time.

Lizama put an exclamation point on the 10-2 victory with a solo homer in the eighth.

Jack Bennett started on the mound for the Tops. The right-hander tossed five quality innings, giving up a pair of runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two. He earned the win to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Patrick Morris grabbed the first save of his career in an outstanding relief appearance. The southpaw hurled 3 2/3 shutout frames while allowing just two hits with a couple of strikeouts.

The Tops scored 10 runs on 14 hits and seven walks with 10 RBIs.

Hvidsten produced his second multi-homer game of the season in a 2-for-2 effort with three RBIs, two runs scored and two walks.

Wideman had three RBIs in a 1-for-5 day with a three-run home run.

Vasquez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lizama had a home run, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Siervo had an RBI with two runs scored. Austin Haller had a trio of hits in a 3-for-4 performance with a run scored and a walk. Camden Ross went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

WKU heads to the CUSA Championship to face the winner of No. 4 Jax State and No. 1 Dallas Baptist on Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium. First pitch is set for noon CT.