Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

Restaurant inspections for May 14-21, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Bully Dog Burgers and More, 1390 Mount Olivet Road, 100.

Shake Rag Bar and Lounge, 315 State St., 100.

Delicious Marlen, 745 Old Morgantown Road, 100.

TMart, 1205 Adams St., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 94.

Arby’s, 904 31-W Bypass, 98.

Taco Bell, 1162 31-W Bypass, 100.

Taco Bell, 1802 Russellville Road, 96.

JD’s to Go, 1200 Smallhouse Road, 99.

Fuel Nutrition, 3278 Nashville Road, 100.

Subway, 250 Park St., 99.

Culver’s, 4903 Scottsville Road, 98.

Qdoba Mexican Grill Food Truck, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 100.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 100.

Bowling Green Smoothies, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 98.

Basil Griffin Park No. 1, 1619 Crownridge Court, 100.

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant, 149 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at the proper temperature, 93.

Sly, 114 E. First St., Smiths Grove, 99.

Bluegrass Vineyard, 5016 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, Smiths Grove, 100.

Crossroads IGA, 619 Main St., Smiths Grove, 98.

BG Skate, 506 Three Springs Road, 100.

MSP Trackside Concessions, 505 Kimberlee A Fast Drive, 100.

Poke Fresh, 2710 Nashville Road, Suite 102, follow-up required because employees are eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area, 96.

Bright Beginnings Child Care, 523 E. 10th Ave., 100.

— Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.