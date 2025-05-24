Home
SLIDE SHOW: Greenwood High School Class of 2025 celebrated
Published 5:08 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025
By
Caleb Lowndes
1/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
2/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
3/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
4/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
5/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
6/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
7/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
8/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
9/9
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)
