SLIDE SHOW: Greenwood High School Class of 2025 celebrated

Published 5:08 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

By Caleb Lowndes

1/9
Greenwood High School students are celebrated during a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)

