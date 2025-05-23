Diaz homers twice as Hot Rods edge Drive 5-4 Published 11:02 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Jhon Diaz mashed two home runs to help the Bowling Green Hot Rods down the Greenville Drive 5-4 on Friday in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (23-20) kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning facing Drive starter Payton Tolle. Diaz smacked a solo home run to right, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 1-0.

The Drive (19-24) knotted things up in the top of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Brooks Brannon rocked a solo home run to right, tying the game 1-1.

Email newsletter signup

Greenville took the lead in the top of the fifth against Edwards. Albert Feliz and moved to second on a Nelly Taylor ground out. Antonio Anderson singled, putting runners at the corners. Brannon slashed a double, clearing the bases giving the Drive the lead, 3-1.

The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the sixth facing Drive reliever Darvin Garcia. Mac Horvath reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw from Brannon. Horvath crossed home on a wild pitch by Garcia, cutting into the lead, 3-2.

Bowling Green charged ahead in the bottom of the seventh facing Drive reliever Cooper Adams. Carlos Colmenarez doubled and crossed home on a single by Aidan Smith leading to a throwing error by Anderson. Later in the inning, Noah Myers slashed an RBI single scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 4-3.

The Drive tied things back up in the top of the eighth with Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario on the mound. Miguel Bleis reached on a fielding error, Brannon singled and Justin Reimer walked to load the bases. Andy Lugo floated a sacrifice fly to center against Chris Villaman to bring home a run, evening the score at 4-4.

The Hot Rods surged back ahead in the bottom of the eighth still facing Adams. Diaz crushed a solo shot to right field, putting Bowling Green out in front, 5-4.

Villaman shut down the Drive order in the top of the ninth, finalizing the contest, 5-4.

Villaman (6-0) earned the victory after spinning a scoreless 1 2/3 innings of work, surrendering one hit and fanning two. Adams (1-3) received the loss after tossing 2 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, surrendering three runs (two earned) and fanning five.

Bowling Green and Greenville face off Saturday for the penultimate game of a six-game series at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Right-hander Gary Gill Hill (1-3, 4.02) gets the start for the Hot Rods, while lefty Brandon Clarke (0-1, 3.60) takes the mound for the Drive.