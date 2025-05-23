Naomi Mayes (Kirby)

Published 11:01 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Naomi F. Kirby Mayes, age 85, passed away Tuesday May 20, 2025 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Oscar Alfred Kirby and Mary Alice Moody Kirby and wife of the late Murl Mayes.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Kirby and Howard Kirby and two sisters, Mary Colleen Herrman and Phyllis Frey and a special friend, Elston Rector. Naomi had a rewarding teaching career at Richardsville High School and Warren East High School from 1963- 1993. She loved her family and friends, and was most definitely a “people person” who loved to entertain. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard, as well as antiquing, theater and dance.

Naomi is survived by her children, Mark Douglas Mayes (Marissa) and Marna Chenault (Eric), grandchildren, Lindsey Scott (Mark), Dr. Heather Munk (Jerry), Emily Conner (Austin), Jesse Tyler Mayes, Mason McEwing (Jessica), Andrew McEwing, Addi McEwing and Aryn Mayes, great grandchildren, Bryleigh Lynn Chaffin Simpson, Jaxson Carter Hood, Presley Grace Scott and River McEwing, a brother, Bobby Kirby (Gina), sister-in-law, Margie Kirby, a special friend, Betty Morgan, several nieces and nephews and a host of Alvaton Kirby cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday May 29, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by burial in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society and/or Plano Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.