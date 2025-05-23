Gladys Mary Faller (Linneman)

Published 11:14 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Gladys Mary Faller, 95, of Bowling Green, KY entered into rest Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Gladys was a native of Buffalo, NY and was born September 11, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred B. and Laura Reisch Linneman, her loving husband of 67 years Eugene C. Faller, brothers Herbert, Donald, Wilbert and Edwin Linneman, daughter-in-law Lynn Faller and son-in-law Jeff Leach.

Gladys was retired from the Bowling Green Daily News where she worked in the Classifieds department for many years. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and was a Minister of Care, a Eucharistic Minister, in the Funeral Meals Ministry, a Lady Knight of Columbus and volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul. She was a loving and much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include four sons, Thomas Faller of Lawrenceville, GA, David Faller of Madison, WI, Daniel Faller (Susan) of Bowling Green, KY, and Andy Faller (Donna) of Smiths Grove, KY, two daughters, Barbara Moore (Andy) of Swainsboro, GA and Ann Marie Leach of Scottsville, KY, seven grandchildren, Chris Moore (Darlene), Joseph Moore (Jana), Katelyn Moore, Heather Craddock (Brock), Brandon Faller, Casey Faller, Cory Faller, step-grandson Matthew Newhart, and seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Collin, Iiran, Eliaas and Rigg Moore, Cambri and Nora Craddock, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be 12:00 PM Thursday May 29, 2025 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.