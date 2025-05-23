Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Published 11:08 am Friday, May 23, 2025

James T. “Jimmy” Diemer, 86, of Bowling Green, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The Warren County native was a son of the late Thomas Lee Diemer and Josephine McNamara Diemer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Pais Diemer; and his brother, Joseph Diemer.

Mr. Diemer was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was the co-owner of Jimmy Diemer’s Grocery Store and Jimmy Diemer’s BBQ and Self Storage.

Private services will be held and burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Jimmy is survived by three daughters, Debora Burroughs, Patricia Chandler (Chuck), and Catherine Diemer; two sisters, Joan Dewhurst and Linda Nuckols; four grandchildren, Adrianne Johnson (Nate), Christian Chandler, Danielle Diemer and Julianna Burroughs; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey Johnson and Cade Johnson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.