BG man arrested, accused of sexually abusing sleeping man Published 3:16 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

A man sleeping at a pavilion at Parker-Bennett Community Center reported being fondled by another man, who was arrested by city police on Tuesday.

Lucio E. Diaz, 51, of Bowling Green, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a count of first-degree sexual abuse.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 28 in Warren District Court.

According to an arrest citation, Bowling Green Police Department officers were notified of a sexual abuse report in which a homeless man reported that his genitals were touched as he was sleeping at the pavilion.

Diaz was identified as a suspect through investigation, and police then learned that he was on home incarceration and his ankle monitor placed him at the pavilion at the time of the alleged incident.

Questioned by police, Diaz said he touched the man on the leg to wake him up and denied any sexual contact, according to an arrest citation.

BGPD reviewed surveillance video footage that appeared to show Diaz grabbing the man’s genital area, the citation said.

Diaz was released from custody Thursday after posting a $6,000 unsecured bond.