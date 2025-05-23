SLIDE SHOW: Operation P.R.I.D.E. cuts ribbon on city’s fifth interstate gateway

Published 10:57 am Friday, May 23, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Retired Marine Malcolm Cherry plays the bugle as an American flag is raised on a 130-foot pole at Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning, May 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Operation P.R.I.D.E. board members, local veterans and city and county officials gathered to cut a ribbon for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025. The gateway is the city’s fifth gateway along I-65, I-165 and in Bowling Green.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article