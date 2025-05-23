SLIDE SHOW: Operation P.R.I.D.E. cuts ribbon on city’s fifth interstate gateway
Published 10:57 am Friday, May 23, 2025
Retired Marine Malcolm Cherry plays the bugle as an American flag is raised on a 130-foot pole at Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Operation P.R.I.D.E. board members, local veterans and city and county officials gather to cut a ribbon for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Operation P.R.I.D.E. co-chairman and former Bowling Green mayor Johnny Webb speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Operation P.R.I.D.E. co-chairman and former Bowling Green mayor Johnny Webb presents the Operation P.R.I.D.E. Cherry Award to retired Marine Malcolm Cherry for his support of Operation PRIDE’s mission to make Bowling Green and Warren County a more beautiful place to live, work, and play during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Retired Marine Malcolm Cherry speaks after being presented by Operation P.R.I.D.E. co-chairman and former Bowling Green mayor Johnny Webb with the Operation P.R.I.D.E. Cherry Award for his support of Operation PRIDE’s mission to make Bowling Green and Warren County a more beautiful place to live, work, and play during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Local veterans salute as retired Marine Malcolm Cherry plays the bugle while an American flag is raised on a 130-foot pole at Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Kendall Roper speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Operation P.R.I.D.E.’s new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Operation P.R.I.D.E. board members, local veterans and city and county officials gathered to cut a ribbon for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025. The gateway is the city’s fifth gateway along I-65, I-165 and in Bowling Green.
