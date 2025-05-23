SLIDE SHOW: Operation P.R.I.D.E. cuts ribbon on city’s fifth interstate gateway

8/15 Swipe or click to see more

Retired Marine Malcolm Cherry speaks after being presented by Operation P.R.I.D.E. co-chairman and former Bowling Green mayor Johnny Webb with the Operation P.R.I.D.E. Cherry Award for his support of Operation PRIDE’s mission to make Bowling Green and Warren County a more beautiful place to live, work, and play during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new I-165 Gateway near the Morgantown Road exit on Friday morning, May 23, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS