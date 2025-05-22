Greenwood sweeps singles, doubles titles Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

After winning the team titles last week, the Greenwood tennis teams swept the singles and doubles region titles on Wednesday with several repeat winners.

Gary Zheng made it two straight singles titles, defeating South Warren’s Jack Donovan 6-2, 6-1. Chloe Dickens took her second straight girls’ singles title, defeating South Warren’s Sol-Francesca Poole 6-4, 7-5.

Zheng previously won two doubles titles before his singles run.

In doubles, Tyler Sherrod and Wyatt Packard defeated Bowling Green’s Houston St. John and Ub Han 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8) while Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant defeated South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Peyton Lemily 6-0, 6-0. It was Packard’s second straight doubles title and Dethridge’s second straight doubles title after previously winning three straight singles titles.

Dethridge finished her prep career undefeated in region tournament play.

All participants, as well as semifinalists, advance to the state tournament which begins on Tuesday at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex in Lexington.