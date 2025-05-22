SLIDE SHOW: South Warren claims district 14 title

Published 10:28 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/22
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) runs home to the cheers of her teammates after hitting a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Lady Spartans won 11-4 over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article