SLIDE SHOW: South Warren claims district 14 title
Published 10:28 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
1/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) runs home to the cheers of her teammates after hitting a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/22
Swipe or click to see more
The South Warren Lady Spartans celebrate as they win the District 14 championship title with a 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) dives to catch the ball to get Greenwood first baseman Kate Rippy (20) out in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren’s Hayden Holloway (26) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood second baseman Julianne Parker (24) turns to tag South Warren’s Hayden Holloway (26) out as she slides safely into second in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood pitcher Gracyn Nealon (3) pitches to South Warren’s Hadley Borders (4) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren second baseman Kinleigh Russell (8) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood first baseman Kate Rippy (20) catches the ball to get South Warren’s Kaylee Wilson (7) out on first in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Avery Reesy (25) pitches to Greenwood second baseman Julianne Parker (24) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood catcher Macie Murray (30) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood short stop Molly Spidel (7) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood designated player Madeline Allen (40) runs the bases on a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood designated player Madeline Allen (40) celebrates hitting a home run with her teammates in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) pitches to Greenwood centerfielder Cali Huff (25) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood left fielder Elsie Kirby (14) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
16/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) tries to catch a ground ball as Greenwood’s Lillian Freeman (28) slides safely into second in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
17/22
Swipe or click to see more
Greenwood right fielder Savannah White (27) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
18/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
19/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) sprints to first in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
20/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
21/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) runs the bases on a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
22/22
Swipe or click to see more
South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) celebrates hitting a home run with her teammates in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The South Warren Lady Spartans won 11-4 over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace