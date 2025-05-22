SLIDE SHOW: South Warren claims district 14 title Published 10:28 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) runs home to the cheers of her teammates after hitting a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/22 Swipe or click to see more The South Warren Lady Spartans celebrate as they win the District 14 championship title with a 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 3/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) dives to catch the ball to get Greenwood first baseman Kate Rippy (20) out in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 4/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren’s Hayden Holloway (26) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 5/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood second baseman Julianne Parker (24) turns to tag South Warren’s Hayden Holloway (26) out as she slides safely into second in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 6/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood pitcher Gracyn Nealon (3) pitches to South Warren’s Hadley Borders (4) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 7/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren second baseman Kinleigh Russell (8) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 8/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood first baseman Kate Rippy (20) catches the ball to get South Warren’s Kaylee Wilson (7) out on first in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 9/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren pitcher Avery Reesy (25) pitches to Greenwood second baseman Julianne Parker (24) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 10/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood catcher Macie Murray (30) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 11/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood short stop Molly Spidel (7) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 12/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood designated player Madeline Allen (40) runs the bases on a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 13/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood designated player Madeline Allen (40) celebrates hitting a home run with her teammates in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 14/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren pitcher Layla Ogden (18) pitches to Greenwood centerfielder Cali Huff (25) in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 15/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood left fielder Elsie Kirby (14) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 16/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) tries to catch a ground ball as Greenwood’s Lillian Freeman (28) slides safely into second in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 17/22 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood right fielder Savannah White (27) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 18/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 19/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) sprints to first in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 20/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) bats in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 21/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) runs the bases on a home run in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 22/22 Swipe or click to see more South Warren short stop McLaine Hudson (19) celebrates hitting a home run with her teammates in the Lady Spartans’ 11-4 win over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The South Warren Lady Spartans won 11-4 over the Greenwood Lady Gators for the District 14 championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

