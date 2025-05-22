Crawford pitches Trojans past East for District 15 title Published 10:58 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Barren County junior Cameron Crawford pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Trojans to a 2-0 win against Warren East in the District 15 Baseball Tournament championship Wednesday at Glasgow High School.

Crawford allowed no runs off four hits and one walk while striking out four batters to record the complete-game victory.

Jackson Reece and Axel Dysholm each drove in a run for the Trojans, who won despite being held to just three hits.

Email newsletter signup

William Alexander and Carson Choate had two hits apiece for the Raiders. East starting pitcher Brenden Bratcher pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs off three hits one walk while striking out three over six innings.

Barren County (23-10) and Warren East (10-19) both advance to the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Monday at Western Kentucky’s Nick Denes Field.

Logan County 4, Franklin-Simpson 2

Tripp Wadlington went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace Logan County to a 4-2 win against Franklin-Simpson in the District 13 championship Wednesday at Russellville High School.

Eric Walker was 2-for-3, and Noah Mosley and Brady Hinton each drove in a run for the Cougars.

Tate McLean tossed a complete game to earn the win, allowing two runs off six hits and no walks while fanning seven over seven innings.

The Cougars beat tournament host Russellville 11-1 in six innings in the semifinals Wednesday. Wadlington was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, Drew McLellan drove in two runs, and Mosley and McLean each tallied an RBI. Landon Gregory pitched all six innings for the win, allowing one run off three hits and five walks while striking out eight.

Logan County (22-12) and Franklin-Simpson (22-13) both advance to next week’s Region 4 Tournament.

Softball

South Warren 17, Warren Central 0

Courtney Norwood pitched three perfect innings as South Warren claimed a 17-0 win in three innings against Warren Central in the District 14 semifinals Wednesday at Greenwood High School.

Norwood struck out seven while not allowing a hit or walk to earn the win.

McLaine Hudson was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and a home run. Kinleigh Russell was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Jenna Lindsey wen 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Kaylee Wilson went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Parker Willoughby went 2-for-3, Layla Ogden homered and drove in two runs, Hadley Borders tallied three RBIs and Keegan Pruitt added an RBI for the Spartans.

South Warren (30-3) was set to face tournament host Greenwood – a 6-2 winner against Bowling Green in Wednesday’s other semifinal – in Thursday’s district championship.

Franklin-Simpson 7, Logan County 2

Lilly Ferguson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to pace Franklin-Simpson to a 7-2 win against Logan County in the District 13 championship Wednesday at Warren Central High School.

Kloie Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Allie Utley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases, and Kyleigh Scott was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Utley pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing two runs off six hits and three walks while striking out two over seven innings.

Reese Wetton was 2-for-3, Kallie Taylor went 2-for-4 and Caris Taylor homered and drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars in the loss.

Logan beat Russellville 3-0 in the semifinals Wednesday. Macie Clinard was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. Addison Cartas pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Both Franklin-Simpson (16-18) and Logan County (10-19) advanced to next week’s Region 4 Tournament at the WKU Softball Complex.