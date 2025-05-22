Drive edges Hot Rods 4-3 Published 11:11 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Aidan Smith smacked his second home run of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods fell 4-3 to the Greenville Drive on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville (19-23) struck first in the top of the first, facing Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson. Franklin Arias tripled to lead off the game and was plated on a Nelly Taylor sacrifice fly to center, putting the Drive ahead, 1-0.

Bowling Green (22-20) stormed ahead in the bottom of the third against Drive starter Noah Dean. Jhon Diaz reached on a fielder’s choice, and Smith hammered a two-run blast to left, catapulting the Hot Rods ahead, 2-1.

The Drive responded in the bottom of the fourth with Johnson still on the mound. Taylor singled and stole second base. Antonio Anderson singled and Brooks Brannon recorded a base hit, scoring Taylor from second. Justin Reimer singled, scoring Anderson, and a sacrifice fly by Andy Lugo scored one to make it 4-2.

The Hot Rods responded in the bottom of the sixth with Michael Sansone in the game. Ryan Cermak cranked a solo blast to right, cutting into the lead, 4-3.

Isaac Stebens entered in the ninth, closing the door with three punchouts, finalizing the contest, 4-3 in favor of the Drive.

Dean (1-1) picked up the victory after pitching five innings, allowing two hits and two runs, walking three, and fanning four batters. Johnson (2-3) received the loss after tossing six innings, surrendering four runs on nine hits, with six strikeouts. Stebens earned the save after spinning a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville face off for the fourth game of a six-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. Right-hander Garrett Edwards (4-1, 2.31) gets the nod for the Hot Rods, while lefty Payton Tolle (1-2, 4.56) takes the hill for the Drive.