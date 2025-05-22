Woman shot in Glasgow, partner arrested Published 9:39 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

A Glasgow woman was wounded Wednesday by gunfire in a reported domestic incident that resulted in a man’s arrest.

Shane Reece, 58, was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on charges of attempted murder (domestic violence), first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and torture of a dog or cat.

According to an arrest citation, Glasgow police responded late Wednesday night to a McGraw Avenue residence regarding a shooting.

Police spoke there with Dawn Abell, who reported that Reece had shot her twice.

Abell was bleeding from her left forearm and left temple, and told GPD that Reece had said multiple times that he was going to shoot her and then shoot himself, an arrest citation said.

GPD said that Abell was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital and then transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Police detained Reece after he was seen leaving from the back of the residence, and officers noticed smoke coming from inside the home, described in the arrest citation as a duplex with a family living next door.

The neighboring space was occupied by a woman and her 3-month-old baby, and they were home when the shots were fired, according to court records.

Questioned by officers, Reece reportedly said he had set fire to his bed and some clothing before walking out of the home, the citation said.

“Reece further stated he had no idea what had happened as he had gotten worked up and blacked out,” his arrest citation said.

Reece declined to make any further statement after being advised of his rights.

After the fire was put out, authorities found a cat in the residence had died due to apparent smoke inhalation, according to Reece’s citation.

Reece was due to appear Thursday in Barren District Court for arraignment.

He remains in Barren County Corrections Center under a $750,000 cash bond.