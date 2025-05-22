City purchases flood-damaged property to address stormwater needs Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The city is taking more steps to mitigate stormwater issues across Bowling Green as commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of three residential properties that will be used for stormwater mitigation projects.

“We feel like we could make some infrastructure improvements once we purchase these properties,” City Manager Jeff Meisel told commissioners. “It will go a long way to the whole area around them.”

The city is buying 324 Brighton Ave., 1231 Cave Mill Road and 1144 Cave Mill Road for a total price of $953,950. A city memo states the homes were sought “due to their documented issues with flooding and their strategic location for the construction of remediation projects impacting the greater good of the city.”

A four-day stretch of sustained rainfall dumped more than 10 inches of water on Warren County the first week of April, part of a larger weather system that resulted in local states of emergency declared in over half of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Flooding was widespread across the community. Roads across Bowling Green were submerged, homes were inundated and millions of dollars in damage was inflicted to public and private property.

On April 17, Bowling Green resident Marshall Beach urged commissioners to consider buying his home at 1231 Cave Mill Road. Beach told the city repair estimates for his home were too expensive, with one estimate for just fixing hardwood flooring coming in at around $40,000.

“With the field next to it, it would make a great place to put a retaining (area) for the water to go to where this never happens again,” he said then.

The city has taken action like this before. Matt Powell, the city’s environmental manager, said during the meeting that once properties are purchased, damaged homes are demolished and the land is used as a place to “store” stormwater in the future.

“Obviously, the fact that the home flooded is a good indicator that it’s in an area where we’re going to continue to see this kind of flooding,” Powell said.

The purchase comes after the commissioners in late April again discussed implementing a stormwater utility fee to help fund improvements to stormwater infrastructure. No action was taken then, but Mayor Todd Alcott expressed interest in having something on the city’s agenda soon.

Cave Mill Road is in store for a widening project being done by the state. Powell told the Daily News that the city will work with the state when construction on the lots begins.

While plans are still being sorted out, Powell said the two Cave Mill Road properties will likely become drainage basins, while the Brighton Way site will likely become part of a retention area expansion.

The city will close on the properties in the next couple of months, Powell said.

Commissioners also renewed the city’s agreement with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky for the Another Way program. Another Way is a service offered by Goodwill that offers job skills training to individuals along with “work-based learning opportunities” which serve as an alternative to panhandling.

The agreement totals $120,000. Under the agreement, Goodwill will enlist folks to work up to three times a week for four hour shifts. Those who complete their shifts are given a $50 stipend, and are connected to resources from Goodwill that help them find full-time employment.

“… (This) would continue the good work that has been done already,” Meisel said during the meeting.

City leaders will meet again June 3.