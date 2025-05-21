WKU women’s golf adds Georgia transfer Frei Published 11:35 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Western Kentucky women’s golf head coach Adam Gary announced the signing of Georgia transfer Grace Frei on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to add Grace to our program,” Gary said in a news release. “She brings valuable tournament experience to our lineup and will be a great fit for our team culture. I’m excited to see what the next two years hold for her here on The Hill.”

A native of The Colony, Texas, Frei played in nine events during her sophomore season at Georgia out of 11 events. She played in 24 rounds and had 41 birdies, with her best finish coming at the Lady Bulldog Invitational with a 16th-place mark. She also competed in two events during her freshman season in Athens.

Email newsletter signup

Last summer, Frei captured medalist honors at the Dallas Collegiate Championship in July, firing rounds of 66-68-75 to win the Texas Collegiate Amateur Tour event at the Golf Club of Dallas. Prior to her collegiate career, she recorded four victories and 17 top-10 finishes on the North Texas PGA (NTPGA) Junior Tour. She recorded 11 top-5 finishes in 13 starts from 2021-23. During the 2022 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) season, she recorded top-5 finishes in all four tournaments she played.

She is the daughter of Elizabeth Frei and attended Leadership Prep in Texas.