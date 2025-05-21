Lady Gators, Spartans tie for Class 3A, Region 2 team title Published 10:03 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more South Warren’s Karis Carter competes in the pole vault during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 2/8 Swipe or click to see more From left: Greenwood’s Claire Ellington and Charlotte Johnson pull ahead of South Warren’s Molly Robertson and Jasmine Abacan in the girls’ 1600 meter run during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood’s Romello Meade competes in the boys’ 110 meter high hurdles during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Bowling Green’s Drian Bunton (front) and Zyrek Burton (back) compete in the boys’ 100 meter dash during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Runners compete in the boys’ 4x800 meter relay during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood’s Timmy Sohn vaults during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News) 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Greenwood’s Sophia Gann competes in the girls’ 100 meter dash during the boys’ lacrosse region final Monday night in The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School. (JACK DOBBS / Daily News) 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Runners compete in the girls’ 100 meter high hurdles during the Class 3A, Region 2 track meet at Bowling Green High School on Monday, May 19 (JACK DOBBS / Bowling Green Daily News)

Greenwood and South Warren battled to a tie for top honors in the girls’ competition at Monday’s Class 3A, Region 2 track and field meet held at Bowling Green High School.

The Lady Gators and Spartans each tallied 109 points to share girls’ regional championship honors. For Greenwood, it is the third straight regional title for the girls’ team.

Meade County won the boys’ team title with 125 points, with Greenwood (105) taking second and South Warren (79) third.

Email newsletter signup

In the girls’ meet, Greenwood got an individual win from Claire Ellington in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 28.96 seconds) and the Lady Gators’ quartet of Lily Rodrigue, Sophia Gann, Alysa Jones and Madisynn Woods won the 4X100-meter relay with a time of 50.96. Kayleigh Richards was first in both the shot put wheelchair (15 feet, 8.5 inches) and discus throw wheelchair (37-05).

The Lady Gators also got runner-up finishes from Gann in both the 100 and 200, Charlotte Johnson in the 1,600, Rodrigue in the long jump and Ava Morrison in the shot put. Greenwood’s Sauyer Shirley, Johnson, Ellington and Allie Doran took second in the 4X800-meter relay.

The top two places in each regional event automatically qualify for the Class 3A state meet May 31 at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington.

South Warren’s girls’ team got individual wins from Hayley Best in the 800 (2:22.92), Katelyn Best in the 3,200 (11:56.86) and Karis Carter in the pole vault (9-00). The Spartans’ Bailey James, Katelyn Best, Campbell Gerling and Hayley Best combined to win the 4X800-meter relay in 9:48.04.

South Warren also got runner-up finishes from James in the 400, Gerling in the 800 and Zoie Elrod in the high jump.

Bowling Green, which finished sixth in the girls’ meet with 57 points, got an individual win from Essence Reed in the triple jump (33-06.00) and a runner-up finish from Mia Greenwell in the 100 hurdles. The Lady Purples’ Nahla Kaufkins, Reed, Brooklynn Whitney and Faith Evans also qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the 4X100-meter relay.

Barren County’s Riley Wilson was a two-time regional champion after winning both the shot put (32-04.00) and discus (105-11), helping the Trojanettes to a seventh-place finish with 48.5 points. Barren County also got an individual win from Samantha Roemer in the high jump (5-00) and runner-up efforts from Gracie Reed in the 3,200 and Addy Roemer in the high jump.

In the boys’ meet, Greenwood’s Romello Meade won both the 110 hurdles (15.93) and 300 hurdles (41.24). Griffin Howard added a win in the shot put (47-07.00), and the Gators got runner-up finishes from Caleb Williams in the 300, Darrion Wells in the 300 hurdles, Justin Doran in the 800 and Isaiah Summers in the high jump.

Greenwood’s Ethan Brockman, Keegan Dinning, Wells and Williams took second in the 4X200-meter relay, while Dinning, Doran, Wells and Williams combined for a runner-up finish in the 4X400-meter relay.

Luke Roner led South Warren win individual wins in both the 200 (22.88) and 400 (50.01). Jacob Smith added a win in the pole vault (11-00), and the Spartans’ Calixto Alvarez, Isaiah Bridges, Taj Davis-Shumpert and Roner teamed up to win the 4X400-meter relay (3:30.09).

South Warren also got a runner-up finish from Zackary Walters in the pole vault and the Spartans’ Alvarez, Gabriel Boamah, Davis-Shumpert and Mason Gardner in the 4X800-meter relay.

Bowling Green, which finished fifth in the boys’ meet with 50 points, got a 1-2 finish in the 100 meters from Drian Bunton (11.47) and Zyrek Burton. The Purples’ Zavier Rice, Burton, Trevy Barber and Bunton won the 4X100-meter relay (44.16). Burton added a runner-up finish in the 200.

Warren Central, which finished eighth in the boys’ team standings with 24 points, got individual wins from Tristan Alex Sanchez in the long jump (22-02.00) and Walter Moore in the triple jump (43-02.75).

Barren County, which took seventh with 30 points, got an individual win from Greyson Billingsley in the discus (149-07) and a runner-up effort by Daylan Thomas in the shot put.

Barren County’s Raymond Harrison, with Thomas, won the mixed shot put unified (72-04.75) and the Trojans’ Briggs Harris combined with Evan Kunnke win the mixed 2X50-meter relay unified (13.43).