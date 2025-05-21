Six BG student athletes sign to play collegiately Published 11:23 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Tuesday’s signing ceremony at Bowling Green High School was almost like one final celebration for the boys’ basketball team’s run to the state finals with Luke Idlett, Braylon Banks, Jace Wardlow and Joe Hurt all inking to play at the collegiate level.

Idlett signed with Transylvania, Hurt signed with Shawnee Community College, while Banks and Wardlow are headed to Wittenberg University.

The four basketball players were joined by Evan Schallert, who signed to play baseball at Rend Lake University, and NaTaya Wardlow, who signed to play basketball with Vol State University.

“It was honestly just a blessing to do it with all my brothers,” Banks said. “For all of us to be able to go and play at the next level, it’s special.”

Banks was a big part of the Purples’ run to the state title game, averaging 12.5 points a game. He finished with 36 made 3-pointers, including the game-winner in the District 14 championship game against Warren Central.

He said he is excited about the opportunity to continue to play with his teammate Wardlow.

“We loved the facility,” Banks said. “We loved the coaching staff. We thought it was a great fit for us.”

Wardlow also averaged in double figures, averaging with 11.1 points a game. He said being able to play with Banks at the next level will make the transition easier.

“I can’t wait,” Wardlow said. “It’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but I can’t wait. In the end, it is all going to be worth it.”

He added signing with so many familiar faces made the day even more special.

“It’s a great experience getting to see people that I have grown up with go off to college and enjoy their own lives,” Wardlow said. “I am so happy for everyone else that signed today.”

Hurt made the most of his only year at Bowling Green, averaging 13.8 points while pulling down a team leading 5.1 rebounds.

“It feels really good,” Hurt said. “Most people can’t do those, so I am blessed and excited for my next journey.”

He added he is relieved to have the recruiting process complete.

“I was nervous because I didn’t know where I was going to go,” Hurt said. “It’s a new step, but I am excited that I got to commit and meet the coaches.”

Idlett led the Purples in scoring — averaging 14.2 points a game — while also leading the state shooting 58% from 3-point range.

“I had a bunch of coaches that texted me, but Transy just communicated with me really well,” Idlett said. “I felt like I was home. I took a visit a month ago and I just fell in love with the campus, the facilities.”

While Idlett got to celebrate with his fellow teammates on the court, Tuesday gave him the opportunity to sign with a teammate on the baseball team as well.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity to sign at the next level with my teammates, not only in basketball — we had a great run this year and those are my brothers for life — but with Evan,” Idlett said. “I’ve played with Evan since Pee Wee. It’s cool to see the growth we have all taken to get here. It’s pretty special.”

Schallert is headed to Rend Lake to play with teammate Drew Isenberg.

“For a time I wasn’t sure if I was going to get to play, but I am really excited I found a home,” Schallart said. “One of my friends is going there too, so I think it is going to be a good time. I am very excited.”

Shallert just completed his career on the diamond, hitting .404 with 24 steals in 26 attempts. He was second on the team with 42 hits.

He said signing with Idlett and getting to play with Isenberg is pretty special.

“They are my best friends,” Schallart said. “I’ve known Luke my whole life. He’s my neighbor. I love him and have been around him a long time. Drew, I met him in middle school and have been playing with him ever since. We are rooming together next year, so I am really excited about that.”

For NaTaya Wardlow, Tuesday’s signing had extra meaning after missing most of her senior season with a knee injury. The team’s starting point guard appeared in four games before the injury.

“It feels amazing just to be able to get back on the court,” Wardlow said. “There were times when I kinda second guessed myself and didn’t think basketball was going to be happening next year. I got a call one day saying I could come and play and it just brought me back.”

She said she has been working hard to get ready for her return to the court.

“I’ve been doing rehab three times a week,” Wardlow said. “I just got cleared not too long ago to start running, so I have been jogging outside. I’ve gone to some basketball summer workouts. I am really just working out and trusting the process.”