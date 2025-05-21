SLIDE SHOW: Gators shut out Spartans to claim district title
Published 9:22 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Greenwood catcher Easton Talley (14) celebrates hitting a home run with his teammates in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood pitcher Nathan Howard (17) pitches to South Warren designated hitter Ethan Reynolds (12) in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren’s Joseph Fentress (22) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren’s Joseph Fentress (22) crosses safely over first base as Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) reaches for the ball in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren pitcher Austin Allen (3) pitches to Greenwood designated hitter Henry Justice (23) in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood designated hitter Henry Justice (23) winces as a loose pitch by South Warren pitcher Noah Rowland (19) hits him in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren Head Baseball Coach Chris Gage talks with pitcher Austin Allen (3) and the team on the pitcher’s mound in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood short stop Zach Davis (7) celebrates hitting a double in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood right fielder Canon Jaggers (11) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren first baseman Grey Pearson (1) reaches to catch the ball as Greenwood designated hitter Henry Justice (23) sprints to first base in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood centerfielder Chaze Huff (6) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood catcher Easton Talley (14) runs the bases on a home run in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood third baseman Whitt Glosick (29) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) reaches to catch the ball to get South Warren’s Casey Green (13) out on first in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren left fielder John Mosley (8) bats in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
South Warren left fielder John Mosley (8) sprints to first in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood short stop Zach Davis (7) throws the ball to first to get South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) out in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Greenwood first baseman Andrew Jolly (9) jumps to catch the ball as South Warren designated hitter Ethan Reynolds (12) safely reaches first in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
The Greenwood Gators won 6-0 over the South Warren Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
