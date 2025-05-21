SLIDE SHOW: Gators shut out Spartans to claim district title

Published 9:22 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Greenwood catcher Easton Talley (14) celebrates hitting a home run with his teammates in the Gators’ 6-0 win over the Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Greenwood Gators won 6-0 over the South Warren Spartans in the District 14 championship at Greenwood High School on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

