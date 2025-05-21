SLIDE SHOW: Lady Raiders claim District 15 title over Barren County Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Shea Bogue (19) pitches during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 2/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East sophomore Autumn Brooks (25) pitches during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 3/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Miley Kaumanns (3) bats during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 4/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East sophomore Tristen Lindsey (18) bats during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 5/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Kennedy Lawson (11) scores a run during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 6/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Shea Bogue (19) and Barren County's Briley Aidala (24) meet during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 7/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East sophomore Autumn Brooks (25) gets ready to pitch during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 8/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Abby Elmore (10) bats during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 9/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East sophomore Tristen Lindsey (18) bats during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 10/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Gracie Myatt (17) slides into home plate while Warren East sophomore Jordan Brooks (4) defends during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 11/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Josey Moore (16) makes a throw during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 12/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Madison Lawson (21) slides into second while Barren County's Kaitlyn Elmore (12) defends during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 13/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East sophomore Autumn Brooks (25) makes a throw during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 14/20 Swipe or click to see more Barren County's Abby Elmore (10) gets set during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 15/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Addison Lee (24) bats during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 16/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Ashley Parson (8) reaches for third base while Barren County's Norah Shirley (13) defends during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 17/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Lydia Jones (1) attempts to make a catch during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 18/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Madison Lawson (21) rounds third base while scoring an inside the park home run during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 19/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East celebrates a run scored during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News) 20/20 Swipe or click to see more Warren East senior Kennedy Lawson (11) attempts to turn a double play on Barren County's Lily Elmore (14) during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)

The Lady Raiders downed Barren County 10-1 to claim the 15th District Championship as the third seed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky.