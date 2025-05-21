SLIDE SHOW: Lady Raiders claim District 15 title over Barren County

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Caleb Lowndes

1/20
Barren County's Shea Bogue (19) pitches during Warren East’s 10-1 win over Barren County for the District 15 Championship on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Bowling Green Daily News)

The Lady Raiders downed Barren County 10-1 to claim the 15th District Championship as the third seed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Glasgow High School in Barren County, Ky.

