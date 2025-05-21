Published 11:58 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

James M. (Jamie) Yowell III, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on Monday, May 19, 2025. Jamie was born on December 3, 1968, in Huntsville Alabama to James M. (Mac) and Carol Yowell.

Jamie was a 1986 graduate of Warren Central High School. He attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky. He was saved at an early age while attending Living Hope Baptist Church and at the time of his death was a member of Hillvue Heights Church, where he often volunteered for the Kids Ministry and Reach Team.

Jamie was a construction supervisor for several major firms including Kay and Kay Contracting, Hinkle Construction, and Scott and Murphy, Inc. Jamie was passionate about his family, his church, and his work.

Jamie is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lynette Yowell, his parents J.M. (Mac) and Carol Yowell, his children James M. (Jay) Yowell, IV (Sidni) of Auburn, Kentucky, and Ashlee Yowell (Zach Earls) of Middlesboro, Kentucky, his sister Lisa (Vince) Hines of Cumming, Georgia, grandchildren James M. Yowell V, Jaslynn Gregory, Jaxon Gregroy, and Jaylee Gregory, his aunt Pat (Brian) Snapp, and many cousins.

Jamie was preceded in death by his great grandmother Clara Denison, his paternal grandparents George and Lyda Saunders, his maternal grandparents Joe and Verdenia Rust, great aunt June Rountree, cousins Arlene Rountree, John Rountree, Casey Quinn, and his best friend Steve Combs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at the Hillvue Heights Church Chapel, 3219 Nashville Road. A private family service will be held immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund in memory of James M. (Jamie) Yowell III to help the victims of the tornadoes that occurred on Friday, May 16, 2025.