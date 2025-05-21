Judy Marie Hughes (Clark)

Swipe or click to see more

Published 11:39 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Judy Marie Hughes, 83 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 19, 2025 at Signature Health Care.

Judy was the daughter of the late Rodney and Virginia Keeling Clark. She was preceded in death by a son, Brian Tabor, and siblings, Gene Cammack, Bernice, Lucille, Bob and Freddy Janes and Alice Clark and Jerry Clark. She was a Surgical Technician at Greenview Hospital, she retired from Park Place Recovery Center and was a friend of Bill W for 38 years. .

Her survivors include her daughter Brenda Tabor, her son, Steve Tabor (Karen), three grandchildren, Kurt Tabor, Kristen Connell (Daniel) and Matthew Tabor (Kelsey), one great grandchild, Parker Connell, two sisters-in-law, Theresa Cammack and Peggy Clark; and her beloved partner, Bill Chelf.

There will be visitation from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with funeral service at 6 p.m. Her wishes were to be cremated after the service.

The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans LN Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-32284 or American Cancer Society, P O Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.