FEMA recovery center now open at Buchanon Park Published 6:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Signs point those in need of aid following the flooding that inundated homes and left Warren County under more than 10 inches of water in April to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set up in the Michael O. Buchanan Park gym building on Monday, May 19, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Signs point those in need of aid following the flooding that inundated homes and left Warren County under more than 10 inches of water in April to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set up in the Michael O. Buchanan Park gym building on Monday, May 19, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Michael O. Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road, for those in need of aid following the flooding that inundated homes and left Warren County under more than 10 inches of water early last month.

The City of Bowling Green announced the opening of the DRC online. The DRC is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Representatives from FEMA are on site providing assistance for those seeking aid from the federal government. The deadline to apply for aid is June 25.

Residents can apply for aid in person at the DRC or by phone through the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Applications can also be submitted online at disasterassistance.gov and through the FEMA mobile app. Those in need can also text “DRC” and their ZIP code to 43362.

Kentucky was struck by a multi-day severe weather event the first week of April, which dumped more than 10 inches of rain on Warren County and led to multiple states of emergency being declared in more than half of the commonwealth’s 120 counties.

To access federal aid, a community must be listed in a disaster declaration made by the president. Warren County was listed in a declaration made last week with 23 other counties and announced by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday night.

“This process takes time, and we will continue to request more counties be added until everyone affected receives the support they need and deserve,” Beshear stated in a press release.

The city stated that those looking to apply for aid must present their phone number, their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are currently living, their Social Security number and a list of damage and losses.

If direct deposit is chosen then banking information must be provided and details on insurance must be provided too.

Ronnie Pearson, head of Warren County Emergency Management, told the Daily News last week that FEMA will provide assistance to individuals whose homes were damaged and had to relocate. He said FEMA will help with relocation costs and repair expenses.

“FEMA assistance can help pay for the expense of the housing they had to get while they were out of their home,” Pearson said then. “It can help replace basic needs like clothing and materials to survive on, and they can apply for some of the repairs to their home to make it habitable again.”

Along with property damage, the storm flooded numerous roadways across the county and led to several dozen sinkholes opening up. Pearson said last week that while federal aid would offset sinkhole repair on public property, the county was “unsure” if that would extend to private property.

For more information on recovery services available, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864.