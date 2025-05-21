Building permits Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Bowling Green

Gomez Construction, 1494 Hamilton Court, fence, $10,000.

Tom Goodworth Construction, 119 Riverwood Ave. (Denise Cole), addition to single-family residence, $65,000.

Email newsletter signup

Keltner Construction, 831 Covington St. (Carl Dobson), deck addition on single-family residence, $13,000.

Jagoe Homes, 809 Anise Lane, Lot 244, residential building, $218,673.

Clayton Watkins Construction, 1168 Adams St., demolition of single-family residence/Housing Assistance and Development, $7,500.

Therapeutic Pools, 1494 Hamilton Court, pool with new fence, $45,000.

Grassroots Construction, 1630 Wickland Court (Chris Rogers), new detached garage on single-family residence, $80,000.

Joseph Siam General Contractor, 528 Park Hills St. (Afrim Krasniqi), roof addition over deck, $6,000.

Mad Fireworks, 711 Campbell Lane, tent.

Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent.

Mid America Disbributors, 2945 Scottsville Road, tent.

HDRM, 2800 Scottsville Road (Tamburrionos, Unit 160), alter commercial interior/change of use, $62,000.

H&B Dirtworks, 3698 Woodbridge Lane, site work, $5,400.

Thielen & Green/Tyler Barnes, 330 31-W Bypass (Wingstop), alter commercial interior/change of use, $250,000.

Aqualand Pool, 1028 Pepperidge Drive (Robert Peavler), new pool with new fence, $89,000.

Kinser Farms, demolition of commercial building (Dave Stumbo), 1109 Lovers Lane, $60,000.