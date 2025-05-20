Top seeds advance at region tournament Published 9:22 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The top seeds advanced at the region tennis tournament, with Greenwood’s Gary Zheng and Chloe Dickens in position to repeat as singles champions.

Dickens defeated South Warren’s Joanna Zhang in the semifinals 6-2, 6-1. She will face South Warren’s Sol-Francesca Poole, who defeated Greenwood’s Addison Hales 6-2, 6-3, in the finals.

Zheng cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bowling Green’s Seamus Cronin. He will face South Warren’s Jack Donovan, who defeated Greenwood’s Ethan Propp 6-0, 6-0, in the finals.

Email newsletter signup

In boys’ doubles, Greenwood’s Tyler Sherrod and Wyatt Packard defeated Bowling Green’s Syed Kazim Mansur and Dawson Hu 6-0, 6-0. Sherrod and Packard will face Bowling Green’s Houston St. John and Ub Han, who defeated Greenwood’s Grant Dunn and Brayden Phillips 6-2, 6-1, in the finals.

In girls’ doubles, Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant defeated South Warren’s Paisley Harris and Ravnoor Dhaliwal 6-0, 6-0. Dethridge and Merchant advance to face South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Peyton Lemily, who beat Greenwood’s Madison Sherrod and Julianne Ashby 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

All semifinalists advance to next week’s state tournament.