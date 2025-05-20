Lindsey leads East past ACS in District 15 semis Published 11:33 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Warren East sophomore Tristen Lindsey drove in three runs and pitched a complete game to lead the Lady Raiders to a 6-2 win against Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 Softball Tournament semifinals on Monday at Glasgow High School.

Lindsey was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate. In the circle, she allowed two runs off seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven innings to earn the victory.

Kenzie Upton went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jordan Brooks and Autumn Brooks each went 2-for-4, and Kennedy Lawson drove in a run in the win.

Email newsletter signup

Maddie Gray hit a solo home run to lead ACS (26-5). Jacie Rice and Ally Anderson were 2-for-3, Shiloh Knievel drove in a run and Brooklyn Oliver notched a double for the Lady Patriots.

Warren East (28-9) was set to face Barren County in the District 15 championship Wednesday at Glasgow.

Barren County 8, Glasgow 7

Barren County outlasted host Glasgow for an 8-7 win in the District 15 Tournament semifinals on Monday.

Briley Aidala delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Barren County (20-5) was set to face Warren East in the District 15 championship Wednesday at Glasgow.

Butler County 9, Edmonson County 4

Taylor Smith and Callyn Smith drove in two runs apiece to help Butler County claim a 9-4 win against Edmonson County in the District 12 Tournament semifinals Monday at Trinity (Whitesville) High School.

Taylor Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Callyn Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Karrington Hunt went 4-for-5 and scored three runs, Emmalin Mode was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Jenna Tomes went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Madison Jones was 2-for-4.

Miley Franzell started for the Lady Bears and earned the win after allowing four runs (two earned) off four hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings. Callyn Smith finished up with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Butler County (10-22) was slated to face host Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 championship Tuesday.

Franklin-Simpson 4, TCC 3

Kloie Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to spark Franklin-Simpson to a 4-3 win against Todd County Central in the District 13 Tournament semifinals Monday at Russellville High School.

Kaitlyn Woodall and Hallie Boles each added an RBI, and Lilly Ferguson had a triple for the Lady Wildcats.

Allie Utley pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs off three hits and a walk while striking out two.

Franklin-Simpson (15-18) will face the Logan County/Russellville winner in the District 13 championship Wednesday at Russellville.

Baseball

Warren East 5, Glasgow 4

Kieran Jones delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Warren East to a 5-4 win against host Glasgow in the District 15 Tournament semifinals Monday.

Matthew Escalera pitched all eight innings to earn the complete-game win for the Raiders, allowing four runs off six hits and no walks while striking out eight.

Brenden Bratcher was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Carson Choate went 2-for-4, and Kavien Hinton tallied a double and an RBI in the win.

Landon Martin went 3-for-3 to lead Glasgow (8-21). Hudson Gumm had a double and an RBI, and Huston Haynes, Peyton Lemily and Carter Hodges each drove in a run.

Warren East (10-18) was slated to face Barren County in the District 15 Tournament championship Wednesday at Gorin Park in Glasgow.