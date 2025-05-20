Bears’ Harbaugh ready to run for The Citadel Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

MORGANTOWN – Ryder Harbaugh should treasure his golden locks these last couple months.

Soon, the Butler County senior will see that full head of hair shorn as he becomes a “knob” at The Citadel – a freshman cadet at the South Carolina military college.

Harbaugh held a signing ceremony at Crossland Community Church in Morgantown to announce his decision to run cross country and track and field at the Charleston, South Carolina, school.

It will be a rigorous challenge balancing the demands of military life and academics while competing in two sports for the Bulldogs.

“I know it’s going to be hard, but I think going to The Citadel and getting pushed like that I’ll become the best version of myself and that’s all I can really ask for in a college,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh admits going to a military college wasn’t something he’d been planning during the bulk of his high school career.

“My dad talked to me at the end of my junior year about military college and I absolutely hated the idea and I wanted nothing to do with anything like that,” Harbaugh said. “Even going away that far, I didn’t want to do. But then I started learning more about the campus and student life and I figured out that’s actually more what I’m like in day-to-day life. Once I went up there for an actual visit, I fell in love with the campus and never turned back.”

Harbaugh will be on both an athletic and academic scholarship and was selected as an 1842 Honors Scholar at The Citadel. He plans to major in accounting and finance while entering the Corps of Cadets.

“I’ve already got my summer training for the cross country and track,” Harbaugh said. “And I’m going to spend all summer fixing my sleep schedule, make sure I’m eating right so I come in prepared and I can do what I’m asked to do.”

The initial plan is for Harbaugh to run cross country in the fall, then middle distance – specifically the 800 meters – on the track. He said his future college coaches have also pitched the idea of Harbaugh competing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

“I’m looking forward to trying it, so hopefully I get that opportunity to do that,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh still has some unfinished business at Butler County, where he is a 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee in track and field and is a two-time all-state runner in cross country. He is also a two-time National High School Coaches Association Academic American First Team selection and a three-time Kentucky High School Athletic Association Academic All-State First-Team selection. Harbaugh also competed as a USA Track and Field Junior Olympian last summer.

Harbaugh qualified for the upcoming Class 2A state meet in the 800 after winning the Class 2A, Region 2 title last week. He’ll also run in at least one relay – the 4X800 – and hopes to make it as an at-large qualifier in the 1,600 and 4X400 relay.

Whatever he events, Harbaugh knows he and his teammates will be ready to compete in Lexington on May 30.

“I think we’ll be good when we get there,” Harbaugh said. “Two more weeks of preparation and hopefully we’ll have a good shot and finishing wherever we want to be.”