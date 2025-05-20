Barbara Leota Smith (Akers)

Published 11:44 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Barbara Leota Akers Smith 82 of Apalachicola Florida passed peacefully Friday April 25, 2025.

Barbara was born March 31, 1943, to Hazel Bell and Lt. Col. Lenard Bernard Akers of Waterford, New York. She is preceded in death by both parents.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years D. Gene Smith, her children: Steven Tomlin (Candace) Susan Shirley (Brian), Jeffrey Tomlin (Kathryn) and Jeannine Metcalf (Anthony) Eight Grandchildren: Dylan Tomlin (Desiree), Army Sgt. Sam Shirley, Margaret Leota Shirley, Hazel Tomlin, Henry Tomlin, Jackson Metcalf, Lucas Metcalf, Mason Metcalf, and great grandson Lucius Tomlin.

Barbara was a nursing graduate of Western Kentucky University and spent the largest portion of her career as a neonatal nurse with Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green KY. She and her husband Gene worked in Bowling Green but in their off time they built a historic log cabin and filled it with amazing antiques. That love of antiques spilled over into their shop, “The Lilly Pad.” Together they learned and then created stained glass pieces privately and professionally with their company “A Touch of Glass.” Barbara’s flare and creativity with glass still decorates many homes and churches in the Bowling Green area.

In 2010 Barbara and Gene moved to the coast of Florida and into the small quaint town of Apalachicola. They both enjoyed 15 wonderful years in their new southern landing spot with amazing friends, lots of family visits and their involvement in Apalachicola’s historic preservation including local policy to protect it for future generations. This preservation included a restoration on their own historic home on 6th Street, always along with their faithful companion pup Norman. The home is a direct reflection of Barbs unique and artistic flair coupled with Japanese décor from her childhood and teenage years as an Army brat in Japan.

A sendoff gathering with laughter and love will be held on Saturday May 24, 2025 from 1-4 pm for family and friends. Get your stories ready and wear cheerful attire Barb would approve! Location will be the family cemetery plot, 7828 Wingfield Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101