Published 11:56 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Richard Steve O’Dell, 65, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Clarence O’Dell, Sr. and Dorothy Coleman O’Dell and was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Earl O’Dell, Nelson Dwight O’Dell, Sr., his nephew, Eric Baskerville and his niece, Nikki Baskerville.

Steve was a graduate of Warren Central High School, worked as an automotive mechanic and attended United Calvary Baptist Church. He was a major car enthusiast and could fix anything. He rarely missed a car show or swap meet at Beech Bend. Steve dearly loved his little dog, Pete.

Survivors include his brother, Clarence O’Dell, Jr. (Brenda); two sisters, Sharon Boyd (Gary) and Shelia Clason (Charles); one niece, Ashley Daughtrey (J.R.); four nephews, Ryan Gibbs, Richard Craig O’Dell (Christy), Travis Boyd and Dwight O’Dell, Jr. (Aron); several great nieces and great nephews also survive.

Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Stallard Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, May 19, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and again from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the BG/WC Humane Society.