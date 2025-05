Cheryl Ann Keown (Hendrick) Published 11:52 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Cheryl Ann Keown, 63, passed away peacefully May 16, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 with funeral service conducted at 12 Noon all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A full obituary may be seen at jckirbyandson.com

