Lauren Ashley Duncan (Esters)

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Lauren Ashley (Esters) Duncan, 40, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Jewish Hospital with her family by her side. She was native of Bowling Green and was born January 1, 1985.

Lauren was a former supervisor for Aramark Food Services at Western KY University and Park City Daily News. Lauren attended Western Kentucky University and was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir. Lauren was in All State Girls Choir, loved traveling abroad, dancing from age 3 until 18, at Martha Madison School of Dance.

She recently became a fan of 60’s music especially the Beach Boys song “Kokomo”; cooking and loved coloring. She especially loved her cats, “Harry, Minie, Molly, Ginny and Gray.” Survivors are her husband Patrick Duncan, two precious daughters Abigail Morgan Esters and Callie Ann Duncan.

Her father and mother Fay & Liz Esters, mother-in-law Martha Sue Duncan and sister-in-law Kelly Sue Parton. She had two aunts Patricia Johnson and Geraldine Wilson (Don) and uncle Bobby Esters.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church.