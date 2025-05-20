Ronald Edward Barton

Published 12:02 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Ronald Barton of Bowling Green, age 82 passed away May 18th at Tri-Star Medical Center in Nashville. He was the son of Robert and Cora Barton who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) Barton of 62 years, one daughter, Tammy Diego and one grandson, Tony Diego.

Ron was retired from the Corvette Plant after 33 years of service. He also retired from the Corvette Museum where he worked as a delivery host for 13 years. He was a past Vice-President and a proud member of UAW Local 2164.

He played golf at Crosswinds Golf Course where he was VIP member for 20 years. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a past member of Corvettes Limited.

Ron loved people, was ready to help anyone and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. There will be no service as the family chose direct cremation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.