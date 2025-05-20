Infant dies in Barren crash Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A single-vehicle crash Monday claimed the life of an infant in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted shortly after 12 p.m. Monday by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office about a crash in the 1100 block of Bluff Springs Road.

A 2015 Honda Odyssey traveling west on Bluff Springs Road was traveling west when it veered off the road to the right and struck a wooden fence and a tree line, KSP said.

Email newsletter signup

Two passengers were transported to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for treatment of their injuries, and an infant passenger, whose name was not released by authorities, was pronounced dad at the scene.