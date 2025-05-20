Trial date moved back for man accused in 2023 BG shooting Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The trial for a man charged with murder and other counts in connection with a deadly 2023 shooting at Brookwood Mobile Home Park has been rescheduled.

Quinton Hampton, 39, of Auburn, was set to face a jury on June 11 in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Hampton is accused of fatally shooting Darrius Wickware, 30, of Bowling Green, on Dec. 30, 2023, outside a residence at the trailer park on Morgantown Road.

Email newsletter signup

At a pretrial conference on Monday, however, Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines rescheduled the trial to Sept. 3, citing a scheduling conflict on the court’s calendar.

Hines also granted a motion from Hampton’s attorney, David Graf of the Department of Public Advocacy, to sever a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Hampton from the murder case, with the firearm count being scheduled for a July 16 trial.

Graf argued for the firearm count be separated from the rest of the indictment due to the firearm in question being seized by police two days after the shooting when an arrest warrant was served against Hampton at a different location from the slaying.

“The firearm in question was a rifle that’s not alleged to have been involved in the alleged homicide,” Graf said, arguing that the firearm count should be considered separately from the counts connected with the shooting.

Wickware was transported in a private vehicle to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in the aftermath of the shooting, and Wickware was pronounced dead there.

The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched to Brookwood shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, to respond to a call of shots fired.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses who reported seeing Hampton and Wickware in a physical altercation with one another just outside a trailer at the mobile home park.

Multiple witnesses reportedly told police they saw Hampton open his jacket during the confrontation and then heard two gunshots as Wickware ran into the trailer.

Investigators viewed video surveillance footage from the area near the site of the shooting enabling them to identify Hampton’s vehicle and locate it outside his home in Auburn.

An arrest warrant for Hampton was obtained Dec. 30, 2023, and police arrested him on Jan. 1, 2024, after confirming that he was at a residence on Memphis Junction Road.