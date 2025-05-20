SLIDE SHOW: BGHS graduates take annual march through former elementary schools
Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Bowling Green High School graduating senior Flower Bakari gets high-fives from McNeill Elementary students as she and a group of other graduating seniors walk the annual grad walk through the seniors’ former elementary school on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ahead of their high school graduations this weekend.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green High School graduating senior Mekhi Axson gets a hug from McNeill Elementary fifth grade social studies teacher Sarah Wilder as he, his twin Jayden and a group of other graduating seniors walk the annual grad walk through the seniors’ former elementary school on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ahead of their high school graduations this weekend.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green High School graduating senior Addison Kincheloe gets a hug from McNeill Elementary fifth grade social studies teacher Sarah Wilder as she and a group of other graduating seniors walk the annual grad walk through the seniors’ former elementary school on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ahead of their high school graduations this weekend.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of Bowling Green High School graduating seniors got high-fives and hugs from McNeill Elementary students and teachers as they walked the annual grad walk through the seniors’ former elementary school on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ahead of their high school graduations this weekend.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
