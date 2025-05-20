SLIDE SHOW: BGHS graduates take annual march through former elementary schools

2/15 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green High School graduating senior Mekhi Axson gets a hug from McNeill Elementary fifth grade social studies teacher Sarah Wilder as he, his twin Jayden and a group of other graduating seniors walk the annual grad walk through the seniors’ former elementary school on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ahead of their high school graduations this weekend. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS