SLIDE SHOW: Spartans best Purples in district tournament
Published 11:22 pm Monday, May 19, 2025
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) celebrates hitting a one-run single in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren pitcher Mikey Carradini (30) pitches to Bowling Green pitcher Landon Gilbert (6) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green catcher Harrison Yates (21) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) and right fielder Jaxen Decker (15) bump into each other as they both go for a fly ball hit by Bowling Green centerfielder Drew Isenberg (11) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green pitcher Eli Kries (27) pitches to South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren second baseman Ty Croghan (4) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green first baseman Logan Johnson (20) reaches for the ball as South Warren’s Justin Capps (11) slides safely back to first in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren designated hitter Ethan Reynolds (12) runs home on a single hit by second baseman Ty Croghan (4) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren centerfielder Brandon Perkins (2) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green pitcher Landon Gilbert (6) throws the ball to first base to get South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) out in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren centerfielder Brandon Perkins (2) slides safely into third base past Bowling Green pitcher Landon Gilbert (6) as short stop Evan Schallert (8) reaches for the ball in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren designated hitter Ethan Reynolds (12) slides safely into third beside Bowling Green third baseman Grayson Rodgers (14) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren designated hitter Ethan Reynolds (12) celebrates safely sliding past Bowling Green third baseman Grayson Rodgers (14) to third base in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green right fielder Hudson Nottmeier (26) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green pitcher Landon Gilbert (6) sprints to first base in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren short stop Griffin Rardin (9) reaches to catch a fly ball hit by Bowling Green first baseman Logan Johnson (20) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green designated hitter Eli Kries (27) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green centerfielder Drew Isenberg (11) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
The Purples gather on the pitchers mound during a timeout in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Bowling Green pitcher Dru Jones (25) pitches to South Warren third baseman Camden Page (23) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren first baseman Grey Pearson (1) bats in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren centerfielder Brandon Perkins (2) watches the ball as he runs to first base in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
South Warren’s Justin Capps (11) and John Mosley (8) return to the dugout with cheers from their teammates after scoring runs on a triple hit by third baseman Camden Page (23) in the Spartans’ 5-2 win over the Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
The South Warren Spartans won 5-2 over the Bowling Green Purples in the District 14 tournament at Greenwood High School on Monday, May 19, 2025.
