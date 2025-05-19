Published 10:31 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Sylvia Marie Price Easton, 89, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Virgil Clarence and Mollie Gertrude Sledge Price and was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Lewis Easton; two brothers, William Virgil “Buddy” Price and James “Jimmy” David Price; eight sisters, Ova Pearl Estes, Nellie Blanche Vance, Virgie Ruth Wheeler, Sarah Elizabeth Russ, Mae Gertrude Jones, Margaret Ann Stahl, Ina Louise Beals and Mable Dee Morehead.

Sylvia was a graduate of Warren County High School, retired from Eaton Corporation and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Oakland. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and again from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friendship Baptist Church, P O Box 158, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.