Published 10:27 am Monday, May 19, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Harold Reid Bradford, age 89, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Hospice House.

Harold was born August 28, 1935, in Bowling Green, KY to the late Raymond Holmes Bradford and the late Helen Alice Taylor. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Rose Mason Bradford.

He is survived by his two daughters, Julie Bradford Faxon of Bowling Green, KY, and Janet Bradford Best (Mike) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Sarah Jane Adcock (Jason), Michael Taylor Faxon, Ethan Reid Best, George Mason Best, and Gavin Bradford Best; great-granddaughter, Ameila Rose Adcock; brother, James Major Bradford (Jo Ann) of Franklin, KY, and many nieces and nephews.

Harold graduated from Bowling Green High in 1953 where he played football and met his sweetheart, Alice, who was a cheerleader. They married in 1956 and spent 43 beautiful years together.

Harold went to work for Warren RECC at the age of 17 and for 53 years he worked as a lineman, service foreman and retired as a warehouse coordinator.

Harold was a true gentleman with a heart like no other. He was born in an era where he and his wife loved and cared for their friends, neighbors and coworkers. He helped his friends with harvesting tobacco and various crops, farm chores, roofing, wiring, and painting. He was also a jack of all trades who would lend a helping hand to those in need.

He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener and grew beautiful rose bushes. Harold was also known for his sense of humor and quick wit, and always ready for a story or joke.

The family has entrusted J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with arrangements.

Funeral services for Harold Reid Bradford are scheduled to be conducted on Thursday May 22, 2025, at 2:00pm with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.