Witcher ties for first in BGT event at Old Bridge

Published 11:25 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

By The Daily News

Barren County’s Chloe Witcher tees off on hole 10 on the first day of the KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Witcher tied for 19th place with South Warren’s Elsie Espinola. (GRACE McDOWELL / Daily News)

Austin’s Chloe Witcher tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 age division Saturday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour event held at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville.

Witcher, who attends Barren County, carded an 11-over par 83 to tie with Stanton’s Darcy Lawson for medalist honors.

Rockfield’s Knox Potter won the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division by two strokes with a 7-over 42.

Franklin’s Dai’Shaun Flippin tied for ninth in the boys’ 15-18 division with a 14-over 86.

