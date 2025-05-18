Witcher ties for first in BGT event at Old Bridge Published 11:25 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Austin’s Chloe Witcher tied for first in the girls’ 15-18 age division Saturday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour event held at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville.

Witcher, who attends Barren County, carded an 11-over par 83 to tie with Stanton’s Darcy Lawson for medalist honors.

Rockfield’s Knox Potter won the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division by two strokes with a 7-over 42.

Franklin’s Dai’Shaun Flippin tied for ninth in the boys’ 15-18 division with a 14-over 86.