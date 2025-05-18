Tops’ Horton wins CUSA crown in men’s 200 meters Published 11:05 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Western Kentucky’s track and field teams wrapped up competition at the 2025 Conference USA Outdoor Championships on Sunday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Kameron Horton was the headliner for WKU as he took first place in the 200-meter dash, setting a new personal best with a winning time of 20.42 seconds. His mark is in the top 25 in all of NCAA Division I — No. 18 in the NCAA East Region and No. 23 overall. His time is also the best for WKU in the conference meet since 2018, when Julius Morris won the event with a time of 20.32.

Luke Stegman became the first headliner for the Hilltoppers on Sunday, as he took the bronze medal in the men’s discus with a personal-best throw of 52.72 meters. Two other Hilltoppers set a personal best in the event as well.

Wade Balcom managed a top-five mark in the 800, setting a new personal best time of 1:50.

Seven WKU athletes set a new personal best when the events of the day had been tallied.

LeAndre Bolen set a PR in the men’s discus with a mark of 49.67 meters. Kaison Barton charted a PR in the men’s discus with a mark of 44.31 meters.

Nayla Martin managed a PR in the women’s 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:32.

The Hilltoppers will await the list of qualifiers for NCAA East Regionals, set to be released on Thursday. The NCAA first round will run May 28-31 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Men’s Results

100

6th – Kameron Horton – 10.34

200

1st – Kameron Horton – 20.42*

6th – Brunel Desinor – 21.15*

800

5th – Wade Balcom – 1:50.16*

8th – Trevor Hudnall – 1:56.13

1500

8th – Trevor Hudnall – 3:53.55

5000

11th – Jake Younger – 15:35.57

4×100

4th – Freeman, Horton, Weldon, Taylor – 39.64

4×400

6th – Raybourne, Taylor, Fisher, Balcom – 3:16.82

Triple Jump

6th – JonJon Hunter – 14.93 (48-11.75)

12th – Sterling Weldon – 14.40 (47-03.5)

13th – Taurian Smith – 14.03 (46-00.5)

Javelin

5th – Devon Rogers – 59.09 (193-10)

12th – Blake Foster – 42.20 (138-05)

Discus

3rd – Luke Stegman – 52.72 (172-11)*

9th – LeAndre Bolen – 49.67 (162-11)*

13th – Connor Owens – 45.75 (150-01)

14th – Kaison Barton – 44.31 (145-01)*

15th – Hunter Hall – 43.82 (143-09)

18th – Blake Foster – 38.16 (125-02)

Women’s Results

1500

10th – Nayla Martin – 4:32.03*

5000

11th – Kinley Kunkel – 17:14.23

400 Hurdles

6th – Gianna Huerta – 1:02.11

4×400

8th – Rabe, Martin, Zell, Huerta – 3:54.62

Javelin

10th – Natalie Papes – 33.86 (111-01)

11th – Kennedy Coradini – 26.88 (88-02)