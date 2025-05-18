Franklin-Simpson relays shine at regional meet Published 12:47 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Franklin-Simpson claimed a total of three Class 2A, Region 2 track and field championships in relay events on Saturday at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia.

The Lady Wildcats picked up two relays wins. Kaelyn Halmon, Annaya Layne, Jania Layne and Lyniah combined to win the 400-meter relay in 51.24 seconds and that same quartet also took first in the 800 relay (1:48.95).

In the boys’ meet, the Wildcats’ Brody Perry, Xavier Hampton, Kaden Punzalan and Colin Anderson teamed up to win the 400 relay (44.25).

Butler County’s Ryder Harbaugh won a boys’ individual regional title in the 800 (2:04.69). Warren East’s Logan Boyer won the boys’ pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), while Butler County’s Alex Daugherty won the adaptive boys’ shot put (53-03.75).

In the girls’ competition, Warren East’s Brelynn Wardlow won a regional title in the high jump (5-06) and teammate Delilah Martter claimed the title in the discus (121-04).

Also advancing to the Class 2A state meet as automatic qualifiers by finishing in the top two were Butler County’s Anne Marie Skaggs (high jump), Warren East’s Madison Lawson (triple jump), and Butler County’s duo of Bailey Moore and Daugherty in the adaptive mixed 100 relay (20.75).

Second-place finishers in the boys’ meet included Franklin-Simpson’s Brody Perry (100), Allen County-Scottsville’s Eddie Hickey (110 hurdles), Butler County’s Case Hooten (pole vault), Allen County-Scottsville’s DJ Frields (discus) and Warren East’s Damontre Barnett (shot put). Butler’s 3,200 relay of Hooten, Clay Steff, Carson Davis and Harbaugh also earned an automatic state bid.

The two two finishers in each event from each of the seven regions per class advanced to the state meet May 30 in Lexington, with the 10 next best times/heights/marks in regional competition from the state at large also advance.

Elizabethtown won the girls’ team title with 114 points, with John Hardin (92) taking second. Warren East was fourth with 53, Franklin-Simpson was seventh with 30 and Butler County was 11th with 14.

Bardstown won the boys’ team championship with 83 points, with Taylor County (71) finishing second. Warren East was fourth with 60 points, Butler County was sixth with 49, Franklin-Simpson was ninth with 35 and ACS was 10th with 23.

Class 1A, Region 2

Glasgow’s girls tallied four regional champions in Saturday’s Class 1A, Region 2 meet held at McLean County.

The Lady Scotties’ Taylor Wilson won the girls’ 100 (13.01) and Olivia Wood won the long jump (16-02.25). Glasgow’s Danica Stephens, Aniston Young, Wilson and Cynthia Austin teamed up to win the 400 relay (51.98), while Caralee Gentry, Wood, Stephens and Kyleigh Elmore combined to win the 1,600 relay (4:29.06).

Russellville’s DeMyiah Allen won the girls’ shot put (35-05.5) and Edmonson’s quartet of Cariann Williams, Leilani Powell, Bailey Ferguson and Mollie Johnson won the 3,200 relay (10:55.79).

In the boys’ meet, Glasgow’s Jerrick Martin won the long jump (23-03.5), Russellville’s Octavius McKeage took first in the triple jump (45-01.5), and Edmonson’s Zander Garrett, Ashton Johnson, Aidan Meredith and Jack Browning combined to win the 3,200 relay (8:29.03).

Glasgow’s Reid Harper and Nelson Craddock won the adaptive boys’ shot put unified (50-04). Harper and Kellon Stone won the mixed long jump unified (28-08.5), and Harper and Ryder Heller won the 100 relay unified (13.87) and 400 relay unified (55.04).

Also automatically qualifying for the Class 1A boys’ state meet with runner-up finishes were Edmonson County’s Aidan Meredith (800) and Russellville’s Justin Bigbee (110 and 300 hurdles).

In the girls’ meet, Glasgow’s Cynthia Austin (triple jump) and the Lady Scotties’ quartet of Stephens, Young, Austin and Wilson also made the state field in the 800 relay.