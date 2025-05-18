Zheng, Dickens advance at region tournament Published 11:32 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

Greenwood’s Gary Zheng and Chloe Dickens are in position to repeat as singles’ champions in the Region 4 Tournament after advancing to Monday’s semifinals.

Zheng cruised into the semifinals with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins, beating Russell County’s Brodey Brown in the round of 16 and Franklin-Simpson’s Marcos Cardenas in the quarterfinals. He will face Bowling Green’s Seamus Cronin in the semifinals. Cronin defeated Logan County’s Shikimi Reon 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Barren County’s Landen Hensley 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The second boys’ semifinal will feature South Warren’s Jack Donovan facing Greenwood’s Ethan Propp. Donovan defeated Barren County’s Hayden Coomer 6-1, 6-0 in the second round and Bowling Green’s Owen Brown 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Propp defeated Monroe County’s Bradyn Day-Quick 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Franklin-Simpson’s Jayden Andrew Grover 6-2, 6-0.

Dickens defeated Glasgow’s Lily Sowers 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Russell County’s Abby Helm 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. She will face South Warren’s Joanna Zhang in the semifinals. Zhang defeated Barren County’s Ann Ashley Atkinson 6-0, 6-0 in the first round, Clinton County’s Lily Pence by default in the second round and Metcalfe County’s Kassady London 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The second girls’ semifinal will feature South Warren’s Sol-Francesca Poole vs. Greenwood’s Addison Hales. Poole defeated Bowling Green’s Meredith Word 6-0, 6-0 in the second round before beating Barren County’s Addyson McFall 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Hales defeated Glasgow’s Kiley McKinney 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Warren East’s Jacinda Dwyer 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In boys’ doubles, Greenwood’s Tyler Sherrod and Wyatt Packard advanced to the semifinals to face Bowling Green’s Syed Kazim Mansur and Dawson Hu.

Sherrod and Packard defeated Clinton County’s Mac Hay and Maddox Moon 6-1, 6-0 in the second round before beating South Warren’s Hudson Daniels and Jakob Allen 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Mansur and Hu defeated Franklin-Simpson’s Caden Breward and Silas Hockman 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Allen County-Scottsville’s Peyton West and Alex Stamps 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The second boys’ doubles semifinal will feature Bowling Green’s Houston St. John and Ub Han against Greenwood’s Grant Dunn and Brayden Phillips. St. John and Han defeated Logan County’s Trapper McCarley and Eli Baker 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Glasgow’s Kasan Peters and Hudson Woodie 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Dunn and Phillips defeated Franklin-Simpson’s Andrew Coates and William Rahm 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and South Warren’s Braden Coley and Evan Thompson 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

In girls’ doubles, Greenwood’s Arden Dethridge and Aisha Merchant advanced to face South Warren’s Paisley Harris and Ravnoor Dhaliwal.

Dethridge and Merchant defeated Russell County’s Samantha Brown and Anna Kimbrell 6-0, 6-0 and Bowling Green’s Harper Huffman and Charlotte Pendleton 6-0, 6-0. Harris and Dhaliwal defeated Allen County-Scottsville’s Georgie Tabor and Lilee Temple 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Metcalfe County’s Bree Jolly and Aubrey Glass 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The second girls’ doubles semifinal will feature South Warren’s Morgan Robertson and Peyton Lemily against Greenwood’s Madison Sherrod and Julianne Ashby. Robertson and Lemily defeated Logan County’s Allie Crocker and Allie Cate Shoemake 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and Allen County-Scottsville’s Kennedy Carter and Allison Ford 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Sherrod and Ashby defeated Metcalfe County’s Lily-Anne Horton and Amelia Slinker 6-2, 6-3 in the second round and Barren County’s Madeline Prichard and Lauren Neville 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.